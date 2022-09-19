Gauahar Khan opens up on embracing motherhood, says 'Zaid and I have...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020

Gauahar Khan is at a juncture in her professional career where she is garnering massive attention from viewers and is winning hearts with her stellar acting skills. She has been able to carve a niche for herself with some pathbreaking roles in the OTT space including Tandav, Salt City and Bestseller. The Bigg Boss 7 winner tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar who is the son of singer Ismail Darbar on December 25, 2020. Ever since her marriage, the rumours around her pregnancy have been surfacing on social media platforms. Recently, the actress opened up about embracing motherhood and what she thinks about becoming a mother.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said, "I definitely look forward to being a mother. I really hope that happens soon. I never plan (things, so) when it’s about to happen it will happen. It’s not something Zaid (Darbar, dancer-husband) and I have planned for ki ek saal baad, do saal baad…We have never actually had this conversation."

Earlier, the actress had called out reports claiming that she is pregnant and that Zaid is twelve years younger than her. She had tweeted, "Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get ur facts right b4 typing! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. I am not pregnant, thank you very much."

For the unversed, Gauahar became a household name after her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7, where she lifted the trophy of the winner. She made her Bollywood acting debut with Yash Raj Film’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and later starred in films like Ishaqzaade, Fever and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She was last seen in 14 Phere.

Also read: Jannat Zubair buys her 'dream house' and shares FIRST glimpse with her fans

Recently, her new music video with husband Zaid Darbar titled Baarish Mein Tum was released. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, the T-Series song is about a couple who rediscover their love on a rainy day. Penned by Samay, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti, the video is directed by Adil Shaikh. Also, the music video is prepared with intimate and candid moments between Gauhar and Zaid.

Also read: Bollywood Pregnancy Diaries: Alia Bhatt craves pizza at midnight, Bipasha Basu relishes jalebis

Latest Entertainment News