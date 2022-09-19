Bollywood Pregnancy Diaries: Alia Bhatt craves pizza at midnight, Bipasha Basu relishes jalebis

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU, ALIA BHATT Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood Pregnancy Diaries: B-wood starlets are all set to welcome their bundles of joy soon. Flaunting their baby bumps in all glory, these showbiz moms are super excited to embrace parenthood. They are enjoying their magical journeys to the fullest and sharing about them on social media as well. For instance, these to-be-moms are craving delicious food and they want the world to know about it.

Recently, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor shared that she is craving pizza. Alia took to her Instagram Story asking her fans and followers to suggest some places in Mumbai that serve the best pizza. “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Craving (a number of laughter emoticons),” she posted on the photo-sharing app. While the actress did not mention if she had her pizza or not, we hope that she would have.

Image Source : ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt's Instagram Story

Likewise, another mom-to-be, Bipasha Basu is also having some cravings. But unlike Alia, who wanted something savoury, she wanted to eat something rather sweet. And what that could be? Well, the loved Indian sweet dish, Jalebi. Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Sunday, shared a video of her enjoying jalebi on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Alone' actor captioned the post, "Finally some sugar craving."

Image Source : BIPASHA BASU'S INSTAGRAMBipasha Basu's Instagram Story

As the sugar cravings kick in during her pregnancy, the 'Raaz' actor was seen enjoying yummy jalebi. In the video, Bipasha was seen wearing a breezy blue dress which she had paired up with a long white shrug. She wore a subtle look with pink lipstick.

She also made a cute expression while relishing the sweet and also whispered 'yummy'. She also used Tesher's song 'Jalebi Baby' in the background of the video.

While food cravings are absolutely normal during pregnancies, experts believe that moms-to-be should avoid binge-eating. Carbonated drinks and junk food cravings should be substituted with healthier food options like nuts and fruits.

