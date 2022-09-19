Enrique shares passionate kiss with fan during meet & greet and netizens are super jealous | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ENRIQUE IGLESIAS Enrique Iglesias with a fan

Enrique Iglesias is making his fans super jealous on social media. It's because of a viral video posted by the singer on his social media accounts. It's a short clip of him sharing a passionate kiss with an enthusiastic female fan during a meet and greet in Las Vegas. The 47-year-old himself posted a clip from the PDA-filled moment on his Instagram account. The footage initially showed the musician kissing the woman on the cheek as she took a selfie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, things got more passionate after she turned her head to kiss Enrique on the lips. She continues to try to film the smooch but he pushes the woman away gently before leaving the spot. In the caption of the post, Enrique wrote: "Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv see you tonight!!!! axs.com/enriqueinvegas."

The post has been filled with mixed reactions. Some people were jealous, as one commented, "She is so lucky." Another individual then wrote, "My dream hahahaha."

Some also hoped to have a similar moment. "We love Enrique as you love us! I can only give virtually, but that's why I'm sending a big hug and kiss too!! If fate wants it, I hope I can give it to you personally! I sincerely congratulate you on your performances in Las Vegas even if I could only see it on video!" a Twitter shared. Another one said, "@enriqueiglesias Love you loads massive fan of you have been for years. Love your music and videos and songs lots. Your my idol love you loads to. Lucky fan and lucky girl wish it was me. Hopefully one day it will be haha. Hoping you come back to Scotland soon we miss you in UK."

Others, however, were not impressed by the encounter.

One person in particular replied in Spanish: "I don't like it when other girls kiss you! Your kisses should only be for Anna," referring to the singer's wife, Anna Kournikova, with whom he shares twins 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 2-year-old daughter Mary.

"How on earth does Anna endure this?" a different user argued. Someone else chimed in, "Omg he's married lady." Anna herself is yet to react to the clip.

Meanwhile, Enrique Iglesias returned last year with part one of his FINAL album after releasing 'Sex & Love' on March 14, 2014. The Spanish pop star released the much-awaited album in 2021. He had previously announced it could well be his last album.

