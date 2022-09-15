Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
Jannat Zubair buys her 'dream house' and shares FIRST glimpse with her fans

Jannat Zubair who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 has made her dream come true as she bought her new house. Check out the pictures here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2022 17:12 IST
Jannat Zubair is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANNAT ZUBAIR Jannat Zubair is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Jannat Zubair is one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. At such a young age, the actress has been successful in making a name for herself. She has been able to garner a massive fan following and is now climbing high on the ladder of success with her content. The actress who is an inspiration to the youth of today has achieved another milestone in her personal life. Recently, Jannat proved that dreams do come true as she shared glimpses of her dream house. Taking to Instagram, Jannat shared with her fans and followers that she has bought her 'dream house' in Mumbai. "Because dreams do come true..!!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:

In the pictures, Jannat can be seen standing next to her father as they both face the construction site of their new home. Jannat is dressed in a grey blazer and black pants, while her father donned a casual sweatshirt and track pants. 

Netizens reactions 

In no time, Jannat's post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from her fans and friends from the industry. Actress Mahhi Vij commented, "Wooohooooo," followed by red heart emojis. Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Rajiv Adatia said, "So proud of you." Anushka Sen also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. 

Jannat Zubair's upcoming projects 

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Interestingly, she is the youngest contestant in the show. Apart from Jannat,m the show also stars Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Tushar Kalia, and Mohit Malik among others. The show is coming to an end and the finale will take place on September 25.

She became a household name with her stint in television shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui.

