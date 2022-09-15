Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress co-star can't stop blushing as she meets Virat Kohli; watch funny video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma and Anshul Chauhan will be seen together in Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. The actress recently treated her co-star Anshul Chauhan with a sweet surprise on the occasion of her birthday. As Anshul is a big fan of cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka organised a meet-up of the duo. Taking to Instagram, Anshul shared a glimpse of her fan moment with Virat. Sharing a couple of videos, she wrote, "Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here. Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma. Happy birthday to me."

Take a look:

In the video, Anshul can be seen grinning as she stands beside Virat. She looked super happy as she posed with the star cricketer. Virat can be seen in a grey t-shirt and black trousers. He looked dashing as he completed the look with a black cap.

Netizens reactions

Anushka Sharma dropped a aluaghing emoji in Anshul's video. Content creator Dolly Singh also commented on her post and wrote, "Hahah so cute ya." She also wished the actress a happy birthday. Actor Rytash Rathore commented, “Omg too cute! Happy birthday Anshul."

A user also wrote, "You are sooo lucky." Another said, "So happy to see you so happy!"

Who is Anshul Chauhan?

For the unversed, Anshul Chauhan is married to Ateet Singh since 2021. She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Shubh Mangal Savdhan. She has also been a apart of Bollywood films like Bicchoo Kha Khel, Taj Mahal 1989, Zero. Chakda Xpress will be her second collaboration with Anushka after film Zero.

About Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma's comeback after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Jhulan is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

