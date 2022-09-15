Janhvi Kapoor shares cozy pic with rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan on his birthday, says 'Kissy to you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor with Akshat Rajan

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities from the younger generation of actors. The actress has been able to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood by delivering extraordinary performances in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Gir, Good Luck Jerry and Dhadak among others. Apart from her professional life, Janhvi's personal life has also been the talk of the town. The actress was rumoured to be dating Akshat Rajan. On his birthday, Janhvi took to Instagram stories and shared a boomerang from his birthday celebrations. She captioned the video, "Happy birthday to my heart Kissy to U forever love U." In another picture, she added GIF saying "One since day one."

Check out the adorable picture below:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOORJanhvi Kapoor is close friends with Akshat Rajan

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2018, Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Akshat Rajan. Reports of them being in a relationship came into the limelight when on her birthday on March 6, 2018, Akshat posted a romantic picture of the duo. He had captioned the picture as "happy birthday" followed by a heart emoji. To which Janhvi had replied with an "ily" comment which is an abbreviation of ‘I Love You’. However, Janhvi and Akshat have officially neither denied nor confirmed that they were once dating each other.

Janhvi is an avid social media user who regularly shares videos and pictures with her friends which often feature Akshat Rajan. Check them out below:

Who is Akshat Rajan?

For the unversed, Akshat Rajan is the son of business giant, Abhijit Rajan (Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited).

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie 'Goodluck Jerry', now she is shooting for her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer 'GoodBye'. Janhvi also has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland.

