Video of Ranbir Kapoor brushing off Alia Bhatt as she fixes his hair in public goes viral | Watch

Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are national heartthrobs. Netizens love them together and every time they step out, the two are clicked endlessly by paps. Likewise, when Ranbir and Alia were recently spotted in the city, the two were instantly crowded by photographers. In a video which is doing rounds on the Internet, Alia is seen fixing Ranbir's hair. While he lets her do it in the first time, when she tries to do it again, he brushes her off.

The comment section was filled with comments. While some slammed Ranbir was dissing his pregnant wife, many came in their support calling out the media scrutiny. "What's the people problem he just okk with that ..she isn't showing love or something...i think something is there in his hair she tried to remove it...rk doesn't do anything in public then public says he doesn't love her..if she does public says is overacting," a user commented. Another one said, "Boys never allow their girls to style their hair.. they think we will ruin it." Watch the video here:

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly fifty guests. In June, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Alia took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and friend. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image: "Our baby .Coming soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in films like Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone also featuring Gal Gadot. Apart from this, she has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looks forward to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan.

