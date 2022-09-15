Shehnaaz Gill Upcoming movies: Actress shares she has 4-5 films in the pipeline | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill Upcoming movies: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill won everybody's hearts with her innocence and antics. The actress was much loved during the reality show and her chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla became a talking point. Be it her social media posts, music videos and films or public appearances, Shehnaaz received immense love from fans. They are eagerly waiting to know about her Bollywood debut.

Recently, when the actress stepped out in the city, she was papped by photographers and reporters. They all had good wishes for her and some questions. Wishing the actress the best for her upcoming movies, when someone asked her about her upcoming film, the actress confirmed that she has four to five on the list. She responded to the paps by asking 'Konsi film? 4-5 aa rahi hai (Which film are you asking about? I have four to five films in the pipeline)." Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

She will also be seen in John Abraham's next film '100%'. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos! Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, the film is slated to release in Diwali 2023.

Also, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting 'Bigg Boss 16' with Salman Khan. According to the latest reports surrounding 'Bigg Boss', the show will begin on October 1 and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the premiere episode of the show along with host Salman Khan. Although, there aren't isn't any confirmation, reports are rife that Shehnaaz will be with Salman on stage only in the premiere episode.

