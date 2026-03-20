Dhurandhar 2: Does Yami Gautam have a cameo in Aditya Dhar's sequel? Know about new cast additions

New Delhi:

Following the success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now hit theaters. This time around, the audience's excitement for the film appears to be even greater than it was for the first installment. The story continues to unfold in this second part. Consequently, several new actors have been added to the film's cast. But people seem to be excited to know about director Aditya Dhar's wife and actress Yami Gautam's appearance in Ranveer Singh's film.

So let's find out if Yami has a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and what character she plays in the film.

Is Yami in Dhurandhar 2?

There had been speculation that Yami Gautam might make an appearance in Dhurandhar 2. Now, following the film's release, we can confirm that she has indeed been seen in a cameo role. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami plays the character of nurse Shazia Bano, a spy, who enters Pakistan to help Hamza in his mission to eliminate terrorists.

Know about other cast additions as well:

Danish Iqbal

After Dhurandhar, everyone was eagerly waiting to find out who would play the pivotal role of Bade Saheb (The Big Boss) in Dhurandhar 2. Now that the film has been released, the mystery has been unveiled, as Danish Iqbal appears in the role of Bade Saheb. He has delivered a stellar performance in the film and has done full justice to his character.

Udaybir Sandhu

In addition to Yami Gautam, actor Udaybir Sandhu also plays a significant role in Dhurandhar 2. In the film, Udaybir portrays Gurbaaz Singh, a close friend of Jaskeerat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh). He is affectionately referred to as Pinda.

Bhasha Sumbli

Actress Bhasha Sumbli, who rose to prominence following her role in The Kashmir Files, also makes an appearance in this spy-thriller. She plays the role of a lawyer in Dhurandhar 2. While her screen time may not be extensive, her character is undoubtedly a crucial one.

Madhurjeet Sarghi

Madhurjeet Sarghi appears in the role of Prabhneet Kaur Rangi, the mother of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.. She has previously worked in various television shows and films.

Suvinder Pal

Suvinder Pal portrays the character of Brigadier Jahangir. Known for the film Kohra, this actor can be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge as the father of Arjun Rampal, alias Major Iqbal.

Parveer Kaur

Parveer Kaur appears in the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi's sister. She plays the character of Jasleen Kaur Rangi in the film. Her role in the movie is significant.

Hitika Bali

Hitika Bali plays a pivotal role in Dhurandhar 2. She appears in the film as Jaskirat Singh Rangi's other sister, Harleen Kaur Rangi.

Also Read: Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge based on a real story? Here's what Ranveer Singh film's disclaimer reveals