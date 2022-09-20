Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
  5. Emotional Rahul Dev breaks silence on his relationship with Mugdha Godse & raising son alone as a widower

Emotional Rahul Dev breaks silence on his relationship with Mugdha Godse & raising son alone as a widower

Rahul Dev found love in Mugdha Godse eight years back after losing his wife Reena in 2009 due to cancer. The actor has a son Sidharth. Recently, he opened up about his relationship with the actress and his role as a single parent.

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev has been dating actress and model Mugdha Godse for over eight years now. The actor found love again in Mugdha after he lost his first wife Reena, who died of cancer in 2009. Recently in an interview, Rahul opened up about his role as a single father to his son Sidhart and about his relationship with Mugdha. The actor revealed that he had his own inhibitions about dating Mugdha who is 14 years younger than him. He thought the age difference between the duo was 'unfair.' While talking to Connect FM Canada he said, "She is young. I have just crossed 50 and she is yet to touch 40. So, I used to feel, ‘Is this relationship unfair?"

Known for his roles in films including Asoka and Omkara, the actor did not have it the easy way. Almost a decade ago, Rahul found himself in a very tough spot when he had to fulfil all the responsibilities single-handedly after Reena's death. He shared that it was not easy to "start all over again after being a widower."

"Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men," said Rahul. 

He added, "It's very painful. A lot of it I don't want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all."

Rahul Dev's upcoming projects 

On the professional front, Rahul will be seen in a Kannada film titled Kabzaa. The film also stars Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeep among others. 

