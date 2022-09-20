Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Bride-to-be's jewellry will be customised by 175-old jeweller family

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WOLF777 Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: After dating for a while now, the couple is all set to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai. They will be marrying on October 4 and the preparations of the same are underway. According to a recent update, the bride-to-be's jewellry will be customised by a 175-old jeweller family from Bikaner.

Richa Chadha's wedding jewelry

According to IANS, Richa Chadha's wedding jewelry will be made by the Khajanchi, who are a revered family of jewellers known for their statement heirloom pieces. They will be designing signature pieces for the bride. They are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewelry include the royal family of Bikaner.

Reportedly, Richa and Ali's wedding ceremony will be held at a South Mumbai hotel. Before getting on the wedding preparations the couple will be soon wrapping up their on-going shoot projects. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS video from Liger's training session, talks about 'mistakes and success'

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities

One of the places where the couple's pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is one India’s oldest club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The venue will host one of the ceremonies. It is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of September and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. For the unversed, Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020.

Meanwhile, for the marriage, Richa will fly down to Delhi on September 27, and Ali will join her shortly after, in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations as the festivities will start in Delhi first. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding this month, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

On the professional front, Richa Chadha is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series Heeramandi which will stream on Netflix and on the other hand, Ali is shotting for the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series Mirzapur. He will also be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial Khufiya, which is a spy thriller co-starring Tabu. Further, Richa and Ali will together star in Fukrey 3 alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

