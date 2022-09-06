Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding this month, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

After dating each other for many years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of this month. The couple has been in discussion for a long time about their relationship and impending marriage. They were meant to take the marital plunge in 2020 but it was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. But now, after a delay of two years, Richa and Ali are planning to get married at the end of this month.

Richa-Ali wedding in September

If reports are to be believed, then the Bollywood couple will wed in September. Ali and Richa have drawn an intimate plan for the wedding, with a reception also planned in Delhi and Mumbai. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel and the preparations for the same have started. The reception is said to happen with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood. However, no official statement from the couple has been issued so far.

Filmy wedding for the couple?

Ali and Richa will reportedly have a 'filmy' style wedding. Both are going to be seen completely drenched in the colours of Bollywood. For the unversed, Ali Fazal got engaged to Richa Chadha in 2019. At the same time, in 2021, the duo also shifted to their new house. The couple shared at various instances that they would marry sooner than later. ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow? Here's what we know

Earlier, when Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress said, "Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad".

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment in the franchise - Fukrey 3. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up sparks meme fest with single boys saying 'sach hai ki bhagwan hai'

