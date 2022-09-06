Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up sparks meme fest with single boys saying 'sach hai ki bhagwan hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHOPALI_PATIYA/LALIT MODI Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up speculations

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up: IPL founder and Bollywood actress grabbed eyeballs when they announced their relationship. Not only he dedicate a love-filled post with old and present-day pictures of the duo, but also he changed his Instagram bio to confirm that he is dating the former Miss Universe. It's only been a few months since they made the big announcement and break-up rumours are already sprucing up. While the couple hasn't confirmed the same nor posted any statement on their social media accounts, netizens noticed a few changes on Lalit Modi's Instagram account that led to speculation of his separation from Sushmita.

Earlier, his Lalit's Instagram bio, read, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." However, on Monday, his bio dropped Sushmita’s mention. His updated bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE- Moon."

In July this year, Lalit shocked the internet when he announced that he and Sushmita are dating. Sharing their mushy photos, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER." Also Read: Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl & Renee; fans speculate break up with Lalit Modi

Soon after the breakup rumours, netizens started a meme fest, check it out

Recently, Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted together as the duo exited a home decor boutique in Santacruz. They were accompanied by Sushmita's elder daughter Renee Sen. Following this, fans enquired about former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, whom the actress is dating. As Sushmita and Rohman's pictures from the recent outing went viral, fans speculated that she broke up with Lalit Modi.

Although Sushmita and Rohman parted ways in December last year after months of speculation surrounding a rough patch in their relationship, they continue to be friends.

