Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow? Here's what we know

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the actress' father Suniel Shetty confirmed their marriage plans. The duo has been dating for a long time now. Also, they recently moved into a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's B-town center, Bandra. After Suniel Shetty revealed about Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding, it is now being reported that the couple will be tying the knot at veteran actor's Khandala bungalow, 'Jahaan'.

According to Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul have decided to ditch luxurious hotels and have a ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones. In addition to this, the wedding organisers recently visited the bungalow for a look. The friends and close relatives have been asked to keep themselves available from December end to January first week. However, the wedding date will be decided based on the cricketer's work schedule. Well, there is no confirmation from the couple or their families yet.

Suniel reveals when Athiya-KL Rahul are getting married

Recently, during an interaction, the Suniel Shetty actor said that ''as soon as the children decide, currently Rahul has various matches. He has the Asia Cup, World Cup, South African Tour, and Australia Tour lined up. When they get a break from work commitments, they will get married. They can’t marry in a single day. "

Athiya-KL Rahul relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship public last year when the cricketer wished his lady love on her birthday with a cute social media post. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'.

The two have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted at movie screenings, and parties. Athiya and Rahul also post pictures of each other on their social media.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' which was released in 2019.

