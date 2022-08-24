Suniel Shetty reveals when Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL.SHETTY, KLRAHUL Suniel Shetty talks about Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's wedding

Suniel Shetty finally opens up about her daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding plans. The duo has been dating for a long time now. The couple recently moved into a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's B-town center, Bandra. Rumours about their wedding have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. Recently, Suniel Shetty finally revealed about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding.

Recently, during an interaction, the Border actor said that ''as soon as the children decide, currently Rahul has various matches. He has the Asia Cup, World Cup, South African Tour, and Australia Tour lined up. When they get a break from work commitments, they will get married. They can’t marry in a single day. "

Earlier, in July, there were speculations around the corner that the ‘Hero’ actress was going to tie the knot with her cricketer boyfriend in three months. Athiya wasted no time and took to her Instagram handle to squash all the wedding rumours. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."

According to a news portal, their wedding is most likely to happen in early 2023, until and unless Rahul and Athiya's families have a change in plan.

For the unversed, the lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship public last year when the cricketer wished his lady love on her birthday with a cute post featuring them. Athiya and Rahul made their first appearance as a couple on the red carpet screening of her brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut film, Tadap.

Ever since the couple have come out about their romance in public they have been head over heels in love with each other. The couple embarks on several vacations together and does not shy away from PDA. They also often share pictures together on social media.

DON'T MISS

Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari booked for making Instagram reel on railway track

Brahmastra: Tale of Astraverse and how it shares parallels with Black Adam, Harry Potter, and Shazam

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Review, Box Office, HD download

Latest Bollywood News