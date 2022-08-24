Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Liger

Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood film debut with the upcoming action flick 'Liger' which is all set to hit the screens on August 25. Ananya Pandey will be seen opposite Vijay in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. The multilingual movie has already created much hype on the internet with its 'almost nude' poster and foot-tapping songs. Liger is believed to feature some high-octane action sequences with Vijay Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer pitted against American boxer Mike Tyson, who will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, the film will also feature Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. If you are excited to watch Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer to have a solid start

What is Liger's release date?

Vijay Deverakonda upcoming actioner is all set to hit the screens on August 25.

Who is the director of Vijay-Ananya starrer?

Puri Jagannadh

What is the star cast of Liger?

Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday

Ramya Krishna

Ronit Roy

Vishu Reddy

Mike Tyson

Makrand Deshpande

Where to book Liger's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Liger's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Vijay-Ananya's Liger?

Liger’s runtime is 2 hours and 20 minutes

Liger Movie Online Download in HD

Liger can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Controversy surrounding Liger

Ahead of Liger's release, Vijay Deverakonda found himself at the centre of a controversy following his comments critical of the boycott culture on social media. He also received brickbats for putting his feet up on a table while interacting with the media at a recent event.

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Liger:

Dharma Productions recently released the trailer as well as some songs from the film, Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, Loca 2.0 and Aafat, which were well received by the audience.

Liger's Trailer

