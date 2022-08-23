Liger Box Office Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer to have a solid start

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Liger Box Office Advance Booking

Liger Box Office Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda’s sports actioner is all set to hit the screens on August 25. The actor is making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma film Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. While the songs and the 'almost nude' poster of Vijay Deverakonda's film created much hype on the Internet, social media troubles seem to surround the film too. Well, leaving it behind, the advance booking of the film is underway and the initial trends appear to be promising and encouraging.

Liger Box Office Advance Booking Reports

According to trade reports, Puri Jagannath directorial will have a solid start. Vijay’s Bollywood debut has already grossed nearly Rs 1.70 crore in Telugu through the advance booking for the first day.

"Early Advance Trends indicate a Solid Start for Telugu. Hyderabad is going almost like a Top Tier Biggie. Hindi as has been the norm these days isn’t much of an advance booking market for most films and this isn’t any exception. ₹2-4 Cr Day1 Nett expected," Andhra Box office tweeted.

According to Sacnilk, "Liger will take an excellent opening in Telugu states and is expected to break the record for tier 2 actors by a good margin. But there will also be an eye on how it will perform in the Hindi belt as it is an original bilingual movie."

Liger 1st Day Advance Booking Gross

Telugu: 3.66 Cr [199938 tickets sold]

Hindi: 12L [5083 tickets sold] / 25L if include block seats [Premiere]

Tamil: 1L [723 tickets sold] / 3.5L if include block seats [Premiere]

Total first-day gross: 3.79 Cr Gross

About Vijay-Ananya's Liger

Liger has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film. 'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to controversies & boycott culture surrounding Liger: 'I believe there...

Vijay stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo making his acting debut in Indian cinema. The film is also believed to feature some high-octane action sequences. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, the film will also feature Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

