Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari booked for making Instagram reel on railway track

Salman Khan's doppelganger, Azam Ansari has been booked for allegedly making an Instagram reel on a railway track. Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against Ansari in Lucknow. A content creator and a fan of Salman, Ansari could be seen walking on the railway tracks in Daliganj half-naked. Also, he lay down on the track, smoking a cigarette.

He made his reel on the hit song of Salman's movie Tere Naam's tile track 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai.' For his bizarre act, RPF Lucknow registered FIR for making a reel on the railway line. While shooting a huge crowd gathered at the Clock Tower, presuming him to be the real Salman Khan. The said reel has now been deleted from Ansari’s Instagram account.

RPF also tweeted about the incident. Inspector Suresh Kumar of RPF Lucknow said that the case was registered against the accused under sections 147, 145 and 167 of the Railway Act, and soon the accused will be arrested.

"A case under railway act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance. -If any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) and 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter against Azam Ansari," he said.

This is not the first time the case has been registered against Azam. Earlier, a case was also registered in Thakurganj police station for making the reel and disrupting the peace by gathering crowd at Ghantaghar.

Azam has been posting reels from different landmarks and streets in Lucknow city, which creates buzz on social media and leads his video go viral.

(With ANI inputs)

