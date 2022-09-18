Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi part ways with wife Ankita, says 'My life turned upside down'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHURSHIDKLG Rakhi Sawant's ex Abhishek Awasthi married Ankita in 2018

Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi is going through a tough phase in his personal life. After a controversial breakup with Rakhi, the actor married Ankita Goswami on February 6, 2018. Ankita is a chef by profession. It seems everything is not well in their marriage as the couple has been living separately for one and a half years. Recently, during an interview, Abhishek opened up about the troubles in his marriage with Ankita and what caused the couple to stay separately.

Talking to ETimes, Abhishek shared, "My life turned upside down after I suffered huge losses due to the abrupt shutting down of my dance studio in Dubai. When your finances take a hit, it affects your personal life first. I wasn’t in a good space emotionally and small issues would snowball into ugly altercations. During difficult times, you react to issues differently. Every couple goes through a rough patch but how you wade through it depends on their compatibility, understanding, and support. So, yes, my marriage became a casualty of misunderstandings and incompatibility."

He also revealed that the couple tried their best to solve the problems between them and reconcile before they mutually decided to part ways. He also disclosed that he still shares a good bond with her. Abhishek added, "I can’t take away from the beautiful time Ankita and I spent together. She has been a wonderful companion. However, with time, especially during the pandemic, we realised that we weren’t compatible enough. That’s when things started falling apart. We tried our best to save the marriage by giving each other space, but it wasn’t enough. I never thought that I would separate from my wife and that our beautiful relationship will culminate into separation. Neither of us is wrong, it’s just the time and circumstances. Ankita and I deliberated for months before parting ways mutually."

For the unversed, Ankita and Abhishek's wedding was a grand affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry including, Himanshu Malhotra, Arshi Khan, Sweety Walia and Kunal Singh.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the Television show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

