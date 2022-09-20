Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
Priyanka Chopra drops priceless picture with daughter Malti from their 'first trip to the big'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a trip with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress shared a few pictures as they spend some mother-daughter time together.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2022 19:55 IST
Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday treated her fans and followers with some priceless pictures with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she holidays with her. The actress also revealed that this would mark her first trip with her baby girl. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy and announced the news to the world on Jan 15, 2022. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "Our first trip to the big, followed by an apple, evil eye and a smilie emoji."

Take a look:

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen sitting with Malti on her lap. In no time, her post was bombarded with sweet comments from her fans and friends from Bollywood. Actress Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre and actor Ranveer Singh dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. 

Priyanka addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Monday and spoke in depth about the problems the world is facing currently. She said that the world needs "global solidarity" now more than ever as she took the centre stage.

On January 22, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced that they are now parents. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Priyanka and Nick have kept the details about their daughter under wraps. They have maintained a very low profile on social media related to Malti. On the occasion of Father's day, Priyanka dedicated a post to Nick and shared a picture of the father-daughter duo."Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more," she captioned the post.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna on posting photos with rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma, says 'sabke peeche ek kahani hoti hai'

 

 

Meanwhile, as far as films are concerned, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

