Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal flaunt infectious smiles in rare mushy selfie. Seen yet?

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying marital bliss. Every now and then they leave their fans in awe with their public appearances or their social media PDA. Yet again, a similar incident took place when the newlyweds shared a glimpse of their love-filled world on Instagram that ultimately turned into a treat for everyone. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Katrina shared two early morning selfies in which she was seen resting her face on her husband's shoulder. On one hand, where Vicky looked dapper in a white shirt, Katrina on the other wore a yellow outfit and sunglasses. Interestingly, in the first photo, the two of them seemed a little sleepy.

Soon, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress shared yet another photo in which the two looked lovely as they smiled for the camera. In the caption, she posted a heart sticker.

Image Source : INSTA Katrina Kaif shares rare mushy pic with Vicky Kaushal

Needless to say but the two of them definitely took our heart away!

Well, this isn't the first time that they've indulged in a social media PDA. Just recently, Vicky took to his Instagram Story and showed off Katrina's photography skills. In the candid picture, Vicky can be seen sporting a black suit paired with a white shirt. He captioned his story by writing, "Mood shot by Mrs."

Image Source : INSTA Katrina Kaif clicks Vicky Kaushal's pic

On the personal front, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Talking about Vicky's work front, he will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty alongside Salman Khan.