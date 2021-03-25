Katrina Kaif's latest post will surely inspire you to hit the gym. See pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif's latest post will surely inspire you to hit the gym

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post will inspire you to hit the gym and stay fit. Yes, the actress shared her recipe for being fit with a new picture on her Instagram. Katrina shared a stunning photo of herself on Thursday where she spells out what she does in the day to be in shape. The Zero actress looks training-ready and has a million-dollar smile on her face. She can be seen dressed in athleisure. The avid social media user, captioned the post as "Eat, sleep, train, repeat." With her gloves on, Katrina braided her hair.

Katrina Kaif is super busy these days. The actress has just finished shooting for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starter Phone Bhooth and is already preparing for her new film. She has got a new haircut and a new film to focus on. Katrina took to her Insta and shared the update with her fans. Although she did mention a new project in the caption of the photo, she didn't divulge any details. Sharing a stunning picture of herself, Katrina wrote, "New day New haircut New film."

In the photo, she is seen wearing a blue crop top and denim shorts. She completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup.

Fans spotted the actress with superstar Salman Khan a few days back and rumour mills were abuzz that they have started shooting for "Tiger 3". The Bollywood star has Rohit Shetty's Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" lined up for release. The cop action drama is slated to hit screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan and Siddhant.