Katrina Kaif finds 'home' in Vicky Kaushal, shares hand-in-hand photo from new house

Highlights Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's new home is a sea-facing apartment in Juhu

They will be neighbours to star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Bollywood's newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the epitome of love. The couple who kept their relationship a secret until they got married on December 9 has been sharing love-filled pictures on social media. On Monday (December 20), both Vicky and Katrina took to their Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of the duo holding hands. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, 'Home', while Vicky made a heart symbol on his post.

Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, which suggest the couple had their housewarming rituals on Sunday in their new apartment. Vicky's parents -- Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal also arrived at their son's new place to attend the puja. Vicky and Katrina will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

After enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives, the couple has shifted to their new house. The couple had returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying their honeymoon. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9. The couple had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

VicKat's new house is a sea-facing property in Mumbai. As Bollywood celebrities showered their best wishes on the newly-wed couple, Anushka congratulated 'KatVic' and confirmed that they will indeed be her neighbours. Anushka, who has worked with Katrina in Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', took to Instagram and shared Katrina's post with pictures of the couple. Anushka wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."

She continued in the caption: "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds." Anushka tagged both Vicky and Katrina in the story.

Vicky and Katrina, according to IANS, have rented the sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which is said to be close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakh a month.

