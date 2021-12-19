Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif head to their new house for puja with parents. See pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif head to new house for puja with parents. See pics, videos

Newly-married couple in B-Town -- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is all set to move into their new house in Juhu. Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, which suggest the couple had their housewarming rituals on Sunday in their new apartment. Vicky's parents -- Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal also arrived at their son's new place to attend the puja. Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vicky Kaushal's parents arriving for the puja

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Building where Vicky Katrina's new house is situated

The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

The couple had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.