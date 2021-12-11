Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal move to their new home; see photos, videos of newlyweds' sea-facing house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISH_GROUP, TRADING_VIDEOS05 Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif move to their new house

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifave reportedly moved into their new home. As per several reports doing rounds on the Internet, the couple who tied the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan arrived at their Juhu home on Friday night. Pictures and videos of the couple's new home have already gone viral on social media. VicKat's new house is a sea-facing property in Mumbai. They will be neighbours to star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka had confirmed recently on social media while congratulating the newlyweds.

See pictures and videos of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's new home:

Earlier reports stated that Vicky rented the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal building back in July. Raj Mahal building is said to be a project of real estate developers Ashish Group. Inside photos shared by Ashish Group on Instagram gives us a view of the spacious four-bedroom apartments with a lovely view of the sea. Take a look:

Reportedly, VicKat's new lavish house has been under construction for a while now. There had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple. Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Team India's Test captain, Virat Kohli, will be their neighbours.

As Bollywood celebrities showered their best wishes on the newly-wed couple, Anushka congratulated 'KatVic' and confirmed that they will indeed be her neighbours. Anushka, who has worked with Katrina in Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', took to Instagram and shared Katrina's post with pictures of the couple. Anushka wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."

She continued in the caption: "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds." Anushka tagged both Vicky and Katrina in the story.

Vicky and Katrina, according to IANS, have rented the sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which is said to be close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakh a month.