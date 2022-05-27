Kareena Kapoor Khan hits back at troll calling her, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora 'buddhi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture from Karan Johar's birthday party

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora upped the glam quotient at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in Mumbai on May 25. The Bollywood actress arrived for the star-studded evening with her husband Saif Ali Khan while the Arora sisters came separately. The trio is known to make heads turn with their fashionable outings and at Karan's bash they did exactly the same when they arrived in stylish western outfits.

However, some internet troll made unsavory comments on a picture of Kareena, Malaika and Amrita prompting a savage response from the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Kareena posted an image from the party, captioned, "This is us." In the image, Kareena is dressed in a silver one-piece party dress, Amrita sports a checkered party outfit with statement sleeves and Malaika opts for a neon green blazer which she teams with a bralette, shorts and red high heels.

Commenting on the image, one of the social media users wrote, "3 buddhi". In response Kareena hit back, saying, "I keep seeing this on comments! If and when I bother to check, unless it's the one that comes up on top. So... buddhi is meant to be an insult? Coz for me it's just a word... A word that means old. Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are you folks? (sic)"

Separately, Amrita also hit back at trolls for commenting on their outfit choices. She wrote, "Also got a whole lot of hate for my weight gain! I own it! I love it. My weight, my problem. Since when has everything become everyone's issue? Oh yea, since social media gives... I give zero f'sss ... So please go on and I'll name and shame. Ha (sic)."

On the work front, Kareena will feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The trailer will be launched on May 29 during the IPL match. She has also been shooting for her Netflix debut, which is an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma