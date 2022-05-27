Samantha's sarcastic response to troll impresses fans, says 'I will consider myself lucky to die alone'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha's blunt response to troll impresses fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the few celebrities who aren't afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. Recently, she got trolled by an unknown Twitter user who made an offensive remark aimed at her. The actress reacted to the same and gave a sarcastic reply that impressed fans.

Under one of Samantha's recent tweets, a netizen commented, "She's (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs." The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. "I'd consider myself lucky," Samantha's response reads. After the 'Kushi' lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film 'Kushi,' in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Her other films, 'Yashoda,' and 'Shakuntalam,' will be released by the end of the year.

On the personal front, Samantha parted ways with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. The couple announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. She also unfollowed Naga on Instagram and shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories."Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this," she wrote.

(With IANS inputs)