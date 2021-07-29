Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan proves maternity fashion is a legit thing in latest post

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken several stereotypes during her first and second pregnancies. From working throughout pregnancy or to resuming work post-one-month delivery, Kareena didn't leave any chance to change the stereotypical notions of people regarding pregnant women.

On Thursday, Kareena took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days dressed in a high-slit dress.

Through her post, Kareena emphasised on the concept of maternity fashion.

"Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. #ThrowbackThursday," Kareena, the mother of two sons Taimur and Jeh, wrote on Instagram.

Social media users are all praises for Kareena. "Trend setter for a reason," a fan commented. "You are an inspiration. Thanks for teaching us such important lessons during your pregnancies," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to debut as an author with her book, titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The book will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The actress made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday last year.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016 and welcome their second son in February this year.

