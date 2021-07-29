Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Salman Khan's nostalgic wish for 'baba' is all things fun

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turns 62 today. On the occasion, his family, friends and colleagues took to social media to wish the KGF 2 star. Sanjay's dear friend and megastar Salman Khan also shared a throwback picture with the actor to mark his special day. Salman took to Twitter and shared a rare picture from their song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo’.

Along with the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy bday Baba @duttsanjay” Take a look:

Earlier, Sanjay's sister, former politician Priya Dutt shared a heartfelt note. Sharing a video collage of throwback pictures from their family album, she wrote, “Life has thrown many a punches at you, but with your strength, courage and resilience you have always picked your self up and faced the challenges. God made only one like you, then broke the mould :) and I am proud to be a little part of that mould. Happy Birthday my brother, wishing you good health & happiness always @duttsanjay @namrata62 #sanjaydutt #siblings #courage #love.”

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt also penned an adorable note . Along with the picture, she wrote, “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days ...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ️...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you ️ #happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod "

Sanjay Dutt also treated his fans and followers with an exciting surprise by releasing a new poster from his upcoming film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Sharing the poster with his fans, he wrote, “Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!”

