Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: Actress shares personal journey of both her pregnancies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday teased fans about some exciting in store. While she did not reveal the details then, later in the day, she let the cat of the bag and announced the release of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. She shared a video announcing the same and penned a heartwarming note along with it.

"This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies," she wrote, adding, "In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

Earlier in the day, Kareena had posted a sonography photo, writing, "Been working on something exciting... but it's not what you're thinking."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The actress made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday last year.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016 and welcome their second son in February this year.