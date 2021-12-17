Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her sons Taimur, Jeh while in quarantine; says 'Covid, I hate you'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently under quarantine, for she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. The '3 Idiots' actor had herself tested positive for the deadly virus after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Well now, it seems that the actress is badly missing her sons Taimur and Jeh while in quarantine. This is the reason why she took to her Instagram story on Friday and shared a status that read, "COVID I hate you...I miss my babies but ... soon... will do this."

Have a look at her post here:

Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Kareena's house help also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Her residence has been sealed by the civic body.

The '3 Idiots' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

It was reported earlier today that Bebo and Amrita had been attending several parties recently and hence might be super-spreaders of the deadly virus. Almost a week ago, they attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor.

Soon, Kareena's official spokesperson in a statement said that both Kareena and Amrita had contracted COVID-19 at an "intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up."