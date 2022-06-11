Karan Kundrra plants kiss on Tejasswi Prakash's cheeks as he celebrates her romantic birthday on private yacht

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA Inside pics from Tejasswi Prakash's birthday

Karan Kundrra exactly knows how to fulfill his boyfriend's duties and make his lady love feel special. From picking up Tejasswi after long hours of shooting to sending her home-cooked food, we all have seen Karan's kind efforts. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who found love inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 15 are lovingly called 'TejRan' by their fans. To no surprise, Karan left no stone unturned to mark his girlfriend and actress Tejasswi Prakash's birthday extremely special. On Friday, the Naagin 6 actress turned a year older and she rang in her 29th birthday with beau Karan by her side in Goa. From booking a private yacht to arranging her favorite flowers, Karan did it all. On Saturday evening, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration. She also captioned the pictures with a sweet note, "happy birthday princess.."

Take a look:

Indeed, the pictures scream so much love. In one of them, Tejasswi can be seen smiling her heart out as she posed with a bouquet of red roses. In others, Karan can be seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi's cheeks and lifting her.

Fans reactions

TejRan fans were on cloud nine to witness their favourite couple having a great time together. In no time, Karan's post was bombarded with sweet reactions from his fans. One of them wrote, "oh my gawdddddd." Another said, "god bless both of you….!" A fan also wrote, "Happy birthday jiju ki princess."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller show 'Naagin 6' in which she has been paired up opposite Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal. Karan Kundrra on the other hand is currently seen hosting the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior'.