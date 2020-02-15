Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
Karan Johar calls Vicky Kaushal 'controversial video man'

Vicky Kaushal begs Karan Johar not to make his video while traveling to Guwahati for an award night.  

New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2020 17:19 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar has recently shared a hilarious in-flight video of his Bollywood gang, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap, and Vicky Kaushal."It's time to #toodles again," Karan captioned the video in which he can be seen having a fun banter with the actors.

The video begins with Karan moving the camera to Tahira, later moving it to Ayushmann and questioning him about his clothes. Then he captured Ranveer, Varun, Vicky, and Kartik. While capturing Vicky, Karan addressed the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor as a "controversial video man", referring to the old video which Karan had posted on social media in which Vicky was looking high.

It’s time to #toodles again! @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk @varundvn @ranveersingh @vickykaushal09 @kartikaaryan #filmfareawards

Vicky was even seen begging Karan not to make his video. They were all heading to Guwahati for the Filmfare Awards.

