Kapil Sharma's photos with Canadian minister Victor Fedeli in Hamilton go viral, see here

Image Source : TWITTER Kapil Sharma with Canadian minister Victor Fedeli

Kapil Sharma and his team are on a tour to the US. The Indian comedian recently held shows in Canada's Vancouver and has now moved to Hamilton. He will soon be hosting a show there. Ahead of the show, the comedian, and his team members -- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar -- met Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli. The minister posted the photos on Twitter and wrote, “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.”

Thanking the minister, Kapil retweeted the post and wrote, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honored.” After the photos surfaced online, they have gone viral on social media. Take a look at the pics here:

Sharma, who hails from Amritsar, rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2007. The 41-year-old comedian continued performing acts for reality shows till he launched his own show "Comedy Nights with Kapil", under his banner K9 Productions in 2013, that propelled him to further popularity.

He also forayed into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comedy "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" in 2015 and later starred in historical-drama "Firangi". He also debuted on OTT with comedy special "Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet" on Netflix.

He is also popular as a host of "The Kapil Sharma Show”. The comedian-actor recently wrapped up the second season of his comedy talk show, where the star cast of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' arrived and had a blast with all the crew members and the audience. Talking about the third season of the comedian's chat show, the actor revealed that he will be back with the new season of the show soon after coming back from the USA and Canada tour.

Post Canada, the crew is going to visit the USA for their upcoming live events.