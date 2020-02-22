Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty, announces adoption of baby girl

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra surprised her fans when she announced that she has welcomed her second child along with husband Raj Kundra through surrogacy. The actress also revealed the name of her baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra and left netizens awestruck. Soon after her announcement, actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also informed her followers and she is also all set to welcome a baby girl. Rangoli took to Twitter and announced that her husband and she have decided to adopt a baby girl who will join their family in a few months.

Rangoli wrote, “I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents” In another tweet, she wrote, "My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga. so fortunate to be able to give home to a child."

I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents 🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga 🥰🙏🙏so fortunate to be able to give home to a child 🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

While Rangoli’s announcement left many fans happy, her tweet looked like an indirect dig at Shilpa Shetty who opted for surrogacy rather than adopting a child.

On the other hand, Shilpa shared a photo of her baby girl holding her finger on social media and wrote, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

🧿𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗞𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮🧿

Born: February 15, 2020

~

Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤

~

Ecstatic parents:

Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra#SamishaShettyKundra #daughter #MahaShivratri pic.twitter.com/ClH9AAO4rR — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 21, 2020

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa also confessed that Raj and she were trying to have their second baby for last five years. She also revealed that she has taken a month-long break in February to spend time with her new born child and has wrapped up her films before her arrival.

(1/2)



‘Son Day’ Sunday becomes #MondayMotivation😊

Actions speak louder than words. That’s why it‘s important to practice what you preach so your child can learn & imbibe. Viaan sees his dad & me, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance. pic.twitter.com/n51EEHR0yN — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 10, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page