Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares picture of her mother making season's first 'makki ki roti'

Actress Kangana Ranaut spent her COVID19 lockdown with her family in Manali. Now, she has traveled to South India to resume the shoot of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress has been sharing sneak peeks from the sets with her director and crew. On Tuesday, Kangana shared a picture of her mother making season's first 'makke ki roti' and revealed that she has a small "separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste."

Sharing the picture, Kangana tweeted, "In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki."

In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sq2mUvErYf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 6, 2020

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut announced that she is resuming shoot for her film after seven months. Sharing a couple of beautiful morning selfies, she tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Earlier, Kangana's dance teacher Prashanna Babu shared a selfie with the actress and announced that they are back to rehearsing for the song from Thalaivi. He wrote, "Finally back to work ! Started with #dancerehearsal for the upcoming #legendary film #thalaivi...Having a Awesome rehearsal time and practicing with the #boldandthebeautiful the most humble person and #inspiring star actress #kanganaranaut mam..Cant wait for the #songshoot mam and it’s going to be choreographed by my master the evergreen #brindamaster."

He added, "Firstly, it was so great and unforgettable experience working with you in #manikarnika film and now feeling happy that IAM going work with you again now in THALAIVI movie.You have been always a big inspiration mam! Stay strong..and keep inspiring mam!"

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. Other than Thalaivi, she has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has the film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage