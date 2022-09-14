Kangana Ranaut gives Vicky Kaushal's 'josh' dialogue from Uri new twist during Emergency shoot | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut is also directing the project

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to make her upcoming film Emergency a superfit. The actress has been pouring all her blood and sweat into making the project a remarkable one. She has been sharing BTS videos and pictures from the shoot. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared a video with her Emergency team. In the video, Kangana and crew members of the film Emergency are seen shouting Vicky's famous dialogue on the sets in Delhi. "Always high on Josh team Emergency," Kangana captioned the video.

In another post, she shared a group picture with her team and wrote, "It's not only the destination but also the journey that matters, It's not only those you end up with but also those who walk along matters. Teamwork is dream work."

Speaking about 'Emergency', the film is Kangana Ranaut's directorial. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film.

-with ANI inputs

