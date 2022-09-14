Milind Soman buys luxurious 4-BHK home in Mumbai's Prabhadevi at whopping amount; see inside pictures

Follow us on Image Source : OCEANSTARBYSURAJ.COM Milind Soman new home is situated in Mumbai

Fitness enthusiast and model turned actor Milind Soman has purchased a new property in Mumbai's posh area in Prabhadevi. Located next to the Dadar Beach, Milind's new house at Prabhadevi is also close to the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Milind has bought a sea-facing 4-BHK home in a standalone tower, Ocean Star by Suraj Estate Developers Limited. Reportedly, the house is spread over 1720 sqft, with two parking lots and offers scenic views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra Worli Sea-Link. The exact cost of the apartment is undisclosed but as per Ocean Star’s official website, the price of flats starts at Rs 6.8 Crore.

The internal amenities of the house include Italian marble flooring in the living room, teak wood frame doors and premium aluminium windows. Check out the inside pictures of the luxurious apartment below:

Image Source : OCEANSTARBYSURAJ.COMInside pics of Milind Soman house

Image Source : OCEANSTARBYSURAJ.COMInside pics of Milind Soman house

Image Source : OCEANSTARBYSURAJ.COMInside pic of Milind Soman house

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. The couple is a fitness enthusiast and keeps posting videos on social media from their workouts together. They both also like to travel to often share pictures and videos from their travel diaries. Check out some of their most loved Instagram posts below:

Milind Soman upcoming film

On the professional front, Milind Soman had been a part of many big Bollywood films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', '16 December', 'Jurm', 'Bheja Fry' etc. He made his comeback with a party track titled 'Shringaar'. The song has been recorded by Akasa Sing and Aastha Gill. Written by Vayu, the dance song also featured rapper Raftar and received a positive response from the netizens.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao buys Juhu apartment from Janhvi Kapoor, shells out massive Rs 44 crore | Details

The actor will now be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's period drama Emergency. Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the film is written and directed by Kangana. She also stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.

Also read: Virat Kohli buys Kishore Kumar's bungalow in Mumbai, former Indian skipper to start new One8 outlet

Latest Entertainment News