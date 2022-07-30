Rajkummar Rao buys Juhu apartment from Janhvi Kapoor, shells out massive Rs 44 crore | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Rajkummar Rao has purchased a new flat in Juhu, Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao has made a purchase of a new property in Mumbai's plush locality Juhu. The actor shelled out Rs 44 crore for the deal. Interestingly, the triplex flat earlier belonged to Rajkummar's Roohi co-star Janhvi Kapoor who made the purchase in 2020. This is one of the most expensive deals for a property purchase in recent times.

Rajkummar Rao's new apartment is lavish, to say the least

The flat purchased by Rajkummar is on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of one of the buildings in Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme. It is spread over 3,456 sq ft as per documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia.com and offers the new owners 6 parking slots. The deal between Janhvi and Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa was finalised on March 31, 2022 but it was registered on July 21, 2022, as per the documents.

Janhvi Kapoor makes a profit off her Juhu apartment

When Janhvi purchased the Juhu property back in 2020, she splurged Rs 39 crore on it. Now, as Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa bought it from her, the deal was finalised at Rs 43.87 crore. The profit made by the former owner is pegged at over Rs 4 crore. Additionally, Rajkummar paid Rs 2.19 crore as stamp duty. Janhvi paid a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh two years ago. The reason for this difference in stamp duty is on account of the 3 per cent concession offered by the state government to home buyers between September 2020 to December 2020 to boost construction in the city.

Ranveer Singh's massive purchase of Rs 119 crore quadruplex

The news on Rajkummar's purchase of the new property comes in after Ranveer Singh's massive deal worth Rs 119 crore for a quadruplex in Bandra. Ranveer's apartment, nearby Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat, is reportedly spread across the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the residential tower Sagar Resham. The premium property has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rajkummar was seen in HIT: The First Case, which was released in cinema halls on July 15. The actor is also collaborating with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on their upcoming web series Guns & Gulaabs for Netflix. Set in the '90s, Guns & Gulaabs is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence through characters who navigate a world of crime. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and T J Bhanu.

He will also be seen in Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha. Apart from this, he is also set to feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

