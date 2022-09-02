Virat Kohli buys Kishore Kumar's bungalow in Mumbai, former Indian skipper to start new One8 outlet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli buys late actor-singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow

Virat Kohli, the former India captain reportedly has bought a portion of "Gouri Kunj", a bungalow that is famously owned by the family of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar. The Bungalow is based in Juhu and the Indian batsman wants to use it for his new One8 Commune outlet. "We have leased out the space to Virat for 5 years," Amit was quoted as reported by ETimes. He also mentioned that the conversation around this began when Leena Chandavarkar's son Sumeet met Virat a few months back. Virat has named this brand after his jersey number which he dons for the Indian cricket team. The Instagram bio of One8 Commune now reads "Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@ONE8.COMMUNE)One8 Commune confirms the opening of a new outlet in Juhu

The famous One8 chain has restro-bars in Delhi which happens to be the RCB stalwart's hometown. Apart from Delhi, One8 Commune also has outlets in Kolkata and Pune. The famous Juhu space already had a full-fledged restaurant which was called "B Mumbai". As per the business listings in this area goes, the outlet is now closed. The famous "B Mumbai" restaurant did the rounds of the headlines a few years back when it was served a notice by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over some illegal construction issues. The issue was settled amicably as the owners decided to demolish the section which was the root cause of everything going haywire.

Virat Kohli as of now has a lease of five years for Gouri Kunj and the new One8 Commune restaurant is expected to start anytime. The former captain is a part of India's squad which is currently stationed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian team is playing the Asia Cup which in many ways is a dress rehearsal for the T20I World Cup that will be played in Australia later this year. The star Indian batter has answered his critics in style and currently is the highest run-getter for the men in blue in the ongoing tournament.

The modern-day legend has over 212 million followers on the photo and video-sharing application Instagram and has keen business interests in clothing, fragrances, and shoes. The One8 Commune chain had to face severe backlash in November 2021 after its Zomato listing read "Stags not allowed". This certainly did not go down well with netizens and an LGBTQIA+ activism group called 'Yes, We Exist' accused the restaurant chain of discrimination and asked them to make all the required changes as soon as possible.

