Video of Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill walking hand-in-hand goes viral; fans say 'We thought it's Sidharth Shukla'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEBIKA1_RAY Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill have worked together in a music video Keh Gyi Sorry

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to mark her Bollywood debut after garnering massive success in the Television and music industry. The singer-turned-actress has had a massive fan following ever since she appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress's chemistry with co-contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla is still remembered by people. The duo had a separate fanbase who lovingly called them 'SidNaaz.' Sidharth's sudden death left an unfilled void in Shehnaaz's heart and their fans. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz attended actor Siddharth Nigam's birthday bash with singer Jassi Gill. A video of the duo walking hand in hand is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, it can be seen that due to the rain it was getting difficult for Shehnaaz to walk and thus she held Jassie's hand.

The viral video has left Sidharth Shukla's fans emotional who were reminded of the late actor after watching the video. Check out the video below:

Netizens reactions

Fans of SidNaaz are sharing the video on social media platforms with sweet captions as they recall Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's time together. One of them wrote, "Punjabi rockstars together." Another said, "I thought it is Sidharth Shukla's hand." Another fan said, "I miss seeing Shehnaaz and Sidharth together."

Check out some more reactions below:

For the unversed, Jassi Gill had also appeared as the guest while Shehnaaz was inside the Bigg Boss house. Later after her exit, she also appeared in Jassie's music video Keh Gyi Sorry.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also graced the sets of Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Award to be bestowed on singer Shailendra & musicians Anand-Milind on her birth anniversary

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Also read: Milind Soman buys luxurious 4-BHK home in Mumbai's Prabhadevi at whopping amount; see inside pictures

Latest Entertainment News