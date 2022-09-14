Lata Mangeshkar Award to be bestowed on singer Shailendra & musicians Anand-Milind on her birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lata Mangeshkar Award will take place on singer's birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar Award: Renowned playback singer Shailendra Singh and music composer duo Anand-Milind will be conferred with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award on September 28, the birth anniversary of the late singer, at her birthplace Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an administration official said on Wednesday.

The award is given annually by the Madhya Pradesh culture department to promote excellence in the field of music. It carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and a citation.

Shailendra Singh, who is known for his distinct voice and sang many of the popular numbers in 1970s and 80s, will be given the Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2019.

Anand-Milind, who have composed music for more than 200 films, will be conferred with the prestigious award for the year 2020, the official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government last time organised the Lata Mangeshkar Award function on February 7, 2020.

It could not be held after that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Two-day national mourning was observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Earlier, noted artists including Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle were conferred with this award.

