Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Lata Mangeshkar Award to be bestowed on singer Shailendra & musicians Anand-Milind on her birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar Award to be bestowed on singer Shailendra & musicians Anand-Milind on her birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar Award is given annually by the Madhya Pradesh culture department to promote excellence in the field of music. It carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: September 14, 2022 15:44 IST
Lata Mangeshkar Award will take place on singers birth anniversary
Image Source : PTI Lata Mangeshkar Award will take place on singer's birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar Award: Renowned playback singer Shailendra Singh and music composer duo Anand-Milind will be conferred with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award on September 28, the birth anniversary of the late singer, at her birthplace Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an administration official said on Wednesday.

The award is given annually by the Madhya Pradesh culture department to promote excellence in the field of music. It carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and a citation.

Shailendra Singh, who is known for his distinct voice and sang many of the popular numbers in 1970s and 80s, will be given the Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2019.

Anand-Milind, who have composed music for more than 200 films, will be conferred with the prestigious award for the year 2020, the official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government last time organised the Lata Mangeshkar Award function on February 7, 2020.

It could not be held after that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. 

Related Stories
Javed Ali on Lata Mangeshkar's name not being mentioned in Grammy and Oscar awards

Javed Ali on Lata Mangeshkar's name not being mentioned in Grammy and Oscar awards

World Music Day: KK, Moose Wala, Bappi Lahiri & Lata Mangeshkar, remembering artists we lost in 2022

World Music Day: KK, Moose Wala, Bappi Lahiri & Lata Mangeshkar, remembering artists we lost in 2022

Asha Bhosle shares priceless memories of her sister Lata Mangeshkar on 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’

Asha Bhosle shares priceless memories of her sister Lata Mangeshkar on 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’

Lata Mangeshkar's family establishes old-age home for artists in Nashik

Lata Mangeshkar's family establishes old-age home for artists in Nashik

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Two-day national mourning was observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. 

Earlier, noted artists including Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle were conferred with this award.

Also read: Aryan Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan's 'that t-shirt is mine' remark with equal wit and humour

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News