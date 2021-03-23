Kangana Ranaut breaks down at Thalaivi trailer launch, says don’t remember when I cried last

Image Source : TWITTER/ANYTIMEGORGEOUS Kangana Ranaut at Thalaivi's trailer launch

Kangana Ranaut has always been a fierce force who never minces her words or opinions. She always makes sure to put up a strong front, but while launching the trailer of her upcoming biopic Thalaivi, the actress broke down. A video making rounds on the Internet shows the actress speaking at the launch and heaping praises at Thalaivi's director Vijay. In the video, Kangana said, "I want to say that he (Vijay) is one person who has made me feel good about my talent. Especially the kind of camaraderie they show with the male hero, they never show with an actress. But I learnt from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership."

Sharing the video on her Twitter timeline, Kangana wrote, "I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good."

Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. "Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will showcase the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.

Kangana gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos. Talking about her transformation and going back to her lean physique, Kagana in an earlier tweet wrote, "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection."

"Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me 'Thalaivi' footage and all seems fine," she added.

The tringual film which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.