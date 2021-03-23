Thalaivi Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut impresses as J Jayalalithaa in biopic

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi trailer

The trailer of actress Kangana Ranaut's much awaited film Thalaivi is out. The trailer comes as a treat to actress' fans on her birthday. Based on the life of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi will hit the theaters on April 23. The trilingual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

The film will showcase the life of the late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.

Kangana had earlier in the day, teased fans about the big announcement by posting on Twitter:

For the role, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos and undergone body transformation. On multiple occasions, the actress mentioned how gaining weight took a toll on her health. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," she wrote on Twitter.

