Kamal Haasan's Vikram completes 100 days in theatres, actor thanks fans for showering immense love

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikarm enjoyed a dream run at the box office. Haasan’s first release in four years emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller has now completed a magnificent 100-day run in theatres. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram was released in theatres across the globe on June 3 in multiple languages. The film, which continues to draw crowds to theatres despite having been released on OTT from July 8, has already grossed over Rs 400 crore from its box office collections worldwide.

Kamal Haasan thanks fan

A delighted Kamal Haasan took to social media to thank fans for the film's success. Posting an audio clip on Twitter, Kamal Haasan said: "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."

'Vikram', which has been showered with praise from people, continues to hog the spotlight. The film is unstoppable in the South as it is now the highest-earning film in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Kamal Haasan starrer has impressed one and all. It has broken several box office records and has officially become the number one grosser in Tamil Nadu. ALSO READ: 'Mahabharata' finds an OTT home on Disney+ Hotstar, show unveiled globally

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Suriya plays a cameo in the film. He appeared as drug syndicate head Rolex.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie. Vikram also stars Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles. (ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan shouts 'Kya kar raha hai?' after a fan forcefully takes selfie | Watch Video)

