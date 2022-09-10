Hrithik Roshan shouts 'Kya kar raha hai?' after a fan forcefully takes selfie | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHANFANS Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was upset after a fan forcefully tried to take a selfie with him. The actor, who will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, was spotted leaving a theatre in Mumbai with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan when the incident happened. A video of the same has surfaced online, showing the actor getting angry with fan's behaviour.

Hrithik Roshan shouts 'Kya kar raha hai'

Dressed in a T-shirt, paired with a jacket, denims and a baseball cap, Hrithik was standing near his car and ensuring his sons’ safety as they got inside the car. Just then, a fan was seen breaking past the actor’s security and forcefully clicked a selfie with Hrithik Roshan, who seemed displeased.

Hrithik’s security team pushed the fan away from the actor, while he looked upset. Before getting inside his car and leaving, Hrithik shouted at the fan, "Kya kar raha hai (what are you doing)?"

Hrithik Roshan's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. A modern retelling of the classic folktale 'Baital Pachisi', the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. The 2017 hit film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles.

Vikram, a tough cop (Saif), sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik). But the tables turn when Vikram's perception of the difference between good and evil gets blurry as he is caught in the web of stories spun by Vedha. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's showdown appears to be thrilling theatrical watch

Director duo Pushkar & Gayatri who also helmed the original film have come on board for the Hindi adaptation of the film. Also starring Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra, "Vikram Vedha" is slated to be released in theatres on September 30.

Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen in 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone. He is also expected to return as Krrish in Krrish 4. The details of the film are still under wraps. ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan celebrates dad Rakesh Roshan's 73rd birthday bash | VIDEO

