Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's showdown appears to be thrilling theatrical watch

Vikram Vedha Trailer Video: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan come across as dependable action stars in their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. This gangster and cop duo are raw, rustic and charming at the same time. At a time when Bollywood lacks a tentpole that can lure the audience to the theaters, the initial looks of the South film remake shows potential. In the trailer, the two actors have absolutely camouflaged themselves into their characters. Even though those who have watched the original know the outcome, the gripping tension of the trailer makes one curious about the Hindi treatment to this hit film.

Watch the Vikram Vedha trailer here:

A modern retelling of the classic folktale 'Baital Pachisi', the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. The 2017 hit film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles.

Vikram, a tough cop (Saif), sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik). But tables turn when Vikram's perception about the difference between the good and the evil gets blurry as he is caught in the web of stories spun by Vedha.

Director duo Pushkar & Gayatri who also helmed the original film have come on board for the Hindi adaptation of the film. The film, a YNOT Studios production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth.

Also starring Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra, "Vikram Vedha" is slated to be released in theatres on September 30.

