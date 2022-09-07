Hrithik Roshan celebrates dad Rakesh Roshan's 73rd birthday bash | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan smiles for a click

The charmer of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan shares a video celebrating his dad Rakesh Roshan's birthday. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a heart-melting video singing 'Happy birthday' to his dearest dad. Hrithik captioned the video saying, "About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37. Invincible with a (heart emoji). We love you!". The actor turned director, Rakesh Roshan, turned 73 yesterday.

The filmmaker's beloved wife, Pinky Roshan also shared a loving video on Instagram wishing her husband. She captioned it, "Wishing you warm wishes from my heart. Happy Birthday to my dear husband. I love you, respect you for your honesty and hard work….your dedication, never give up attitude…your the IRON MAN of the strongest mettle there is…. A true friend, a master of all trades… thankyou for being in our lives". Hrithik's cousin, Pashmina Roshan also shared a post wishing her uncle saying, “Happy birthday Tutu Papa we love you sooo much (as demonstrated by duggu bhaiya)”.

Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of Rakesh Roshan's brother, Rajesh Roshan. Pashmina recently announced that she will make her Bollywood debut with the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishq, which had starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. She shared the poster and wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I’m extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It’s time to move on.”

Earlier today, Hrithik also organized an exclusive premiere of the trailer of 'Vikram Vedha' for all the winners of #VikramVedhaPose. The handsome hunk will be seen sharing the screen with the nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan. Both the actors are awaiting the release of their film which is scheduled to hit the big screen on 30th September 2022. The Greek god of tinsel town is prepping for his next project, 'Fighter', starring Deepika Padukone. He even has the next instalment of 'Krrish' in his kitty.

