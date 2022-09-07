Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish for 'lover' Mira is all about endless laughter and togetherness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish for 'lover' Mira

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira is celebrating her birthday today. The diva is very active on social media and keeps entertaining fans with videos and photos. On Wednesday, devoted husband Shahid took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with his 'lover'. The actor wished for endless love and laughter for his lovely wife.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes"

Mira instantly took to the comments to drop her answer. She said, "I love you forever." Many celebrities took to the comments to wish Mira as well. Malaika Arora commented, "Happy birthday, dear Mira" while Neha Dhupia dropped hearts.

For the unversed, Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, when the actor appeared on Koffee With Karan S7 with Kiara Advani, he got candid about his relationship with Mira and also addressed the age gap between them.

Talking about Mira, Shahid candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him, "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good."

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. He will be soon making his OTT debut with his series 'Farzi', which also stars the 'Super Deluxe' star Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Shahid is also working with director Ali Abbas Zafar on an action-entertainer film.

