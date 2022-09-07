Aishwarya Rai touches Rajinikanth’s feet, runs to hug Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARTHISPEAKS Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai

The trailer and audio launch event of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai was attended by eminent film personalities. South superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were the chief guests for the evening. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be seen playing the role of Nandhini, attended the event in style. She looked beautiful in a black and silver ensemble. As she arrived for the event, the actress was happy to unite with her 2.0 co-star Rajinikanth. Many videos of the duo greeting each other went viral on social media. What caught netizens' attention was, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touching Rajinikanth's feet and hugging him at the event.

Aishwarya Rai touched Rajinikanth’s feet

Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer launched was a star-studded premiere with Aishwarya, Trisha, Vikram Chiyaan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and more in attendance. In one clip, Aishwarya Rai was seen touching Rajinikanth's feet and the veteran actor was quick to respond her with a huge smile and a warm hug. The gesture impressed netizens as many appreciated her for embracing Indian culture.

In another video, Aishwarya ran to meet Ponniyin Selvan director and her mentor Mani Ratnam. She greeted him with a hug and he patted her back. For the unversed, the filmmaker had launched Aishwarya in 1997 with his movie 'Iruvar'.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer

The Tamil period drama is one of the most anticipated titles for various reasons. Not only does it boast a stellar cast but also high end VFX and AR Rahman's music. 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The trailer portrayed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas were seen fighting valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan also wanted to make Aishwarya Rai starrer but with THIS actor

Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan

In Mani Ratnam's directorial, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. ALSO READ: Alia-Ranbir stopped by Bajrang Dal activist from entering Mahakal temple over beef-eating statement

Talking about other characters, Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan and Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

